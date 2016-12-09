Valley Roadrunner

DeLisle Calac, 93
May 5, 1928 – January 24, 2022 DeLisle Calac passed peacefully from this life in the early morning hours of...
Dr. Merle J. Aleshire, 87
December 30, 1933 – March 3, 2021 Dr. Merle J. Aleshire, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021....
Adelma Williams, 82
Adelma Williams was born March 29, 1936 in Los Angeles, CA., to John and Betty Horvath. They pre-deceased her in...
Church News – February 23, 2022
LIGHT OF THE VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH Hello New Neighbor (New homeowners and new residents to Valley Center) Welcome to Valley Center. You are now a...
The last steel beam @ VC Community Church
Valley Center Community Church installs the last steel beam of the new sanctuary building project. Church services are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. ...
Church News – February 17, 2022
LIGHT OF THE VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH Creation: Questions? In this column the sources used were the Old Testament and the Daily Bible: Devotional Insights. Imagine...